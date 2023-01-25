Tucker's Marketplace reopening Wednesday in ByWard Market

Tucker's Marketplace Restaurant is reopening in the ByWard Market, more than two years after it closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The buffet restaurant announced in June 2020 that it could not see a path to profitability amid the pandemic. It had been closed since mid-March.

Nearly three years later, however, the restaurant said it would be reopening in its original location at 61 York St.

"After months of great anticipation (and yes, we've seen all your comments!), we're excited to finally announce that Tucker's Marketplace will open WEDNESDAY JANUARY 25TH at 4PM!" a Facebook post said.

The restaurant announced last fall that it planned to reopen and began hiring, but only shared the date this week.

The entrance will be just to the side of its previous corner door near the intersection of York and William streets.