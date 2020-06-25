OTTAWA -- Tucker's Marketplace is closing its restaurant in the ByWard Market, the latest business to close in the popular tourist area during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tucker's Marketplace closed its restaurants on March 14 as the COVID-19 restrictions began.

In a statement, Tucker's says, "unfortunately, it seems the undeniable reality is that COVID-19 will be with us for some time. And we anticipate therefore, that upon reopening and for the foreseeable future, restaurants will be required to operate with capacity restrictions and to maintain physical distancing."

"We have concluded therefore, that there is not a profitable path forward for our business. And so, sadly, we are writing to tell you that we will not be reopening our restaurants."

Tucker's has restaurants in Ottawa, Toronto and Burlington.

Councillor Mathieu Fleury told CTV News Ottawa on June 11 that Tucker's would not be reopening following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fleury told CTV Morning Live Thursday morning that seven businesses are closing in the ByWard Market. The list includes The Fish Market, SmoQue Shack and the Highlander pub.