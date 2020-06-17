OTTAWA -- After 41 years of service, a popular fish and seafood house in the ByWard Market is closing.

The Fish Market Restaurant has announced its group of restaurants at York Street and William Street is closing. The restaurants include Coasters Seafood Grill and Vineyards Wine Bar Bistro.

"Like so many others, the COVID-19 virus closure has devastated our business," the Fish Market Restaurant said in a message on Facebook.

"We will be unable to recover and will not re-open our beloved three restaurants. With a broken heart we are closing our doors of more than four decades and as one of the very first restaurants in the ByWard Market."

The Fish Market Restaurant, Coasters Seafood Grill and Vineyards Bar Bistro were forced to closed to in-person dining back in March due to the COVID-19.

"We will miss serving you beautiful fish meals and wine, we will miss our staff and management team and we will miss the market," said The Fish Market.

"May you all keep us in your fondest memories as an institution of the ByWard Market, and may you all stay safe and healthy."