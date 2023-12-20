Trustee Nili Kaplan-Myrth requests leave of absence from OCDSB
A day after being found to have broken the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board's (OCDSB) code of conduct, Trustee Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth says she's requesting a leave of absence from the board, though it's unclear if the board can grant it.
Trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to determine Kaplan-Myrth violated the code of conduct based on her behaviour, comments, and social media posts related to a September board meeting. Trustees also voted 10-1 in favour of imposing sanctions, barring her from attending the next regular board meeting in January and from sitting on several OCDSB committees for three months starting Jan. 1, though she can still attend the meetings.
Kaplan-Myrth sent a letter to OCDSB chair Trustee Lynn Scott, OCDSB director Pino Buffone and Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce on Wednesday, requesting an immediate leave of absence as a trustee.
A statement from the school board said there are limited provisions in the Education Act relating to elected officials taking leaves of absence.
"We will explore the provisions with the Board of Trustees to determine the feasibility of this request. An important part of this consideration will be ensuring that the needs of students and families continue to be served," the OCDSB said.
"At this time, we would like to reassure the community that all trustees are available to provide support to students and families, regardless of electoral zone."
Request to investigate OCDSB code of conduct process
Kaplan-Myrth is also asking for the Ministry of Education to investigate the school board.
"I ask that the Hon Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, intervene to put a moratorium on any further reprisals of me by the OCDSB for speaking out against antisemitism, and I ask that the Ministry of Education undertake an audit of the OCDSB's weaponization of the Code of Conduct process to silence equity-seeking groups," Kaplan-Myrth wrote.
The complaints against Kaplan-Myrth were detailed in a lengthy integrity commissioner's report, which found Kaplan-Myrth's comments to fellow trustees in public and comments on social media breached the code of conduct and undermined public confidence in the school board.
She told CTV News Ottawa she did not regret her actions, even after being sanctioned.
"I do not regret that I stood up, as a physician, for the health and safety of the population. I have absolutely no regrets about the work that I have done," she said. "What I regret is that I trusted my colleagues. I regret that I stepped forward into this position. I accepted that the public wanted me to do this and I stepped forward to do it, not realizing that I would then be the subject of so much hate, so much vitriol and targeted attacks."
Lecce said in a statement he expects trustees to uphold high professional standards and sound judgement, while remaining focused on student achievement.
"Too often this is not the experience of parents, which is why Ontario recently imposed enhanced accountability and transparency measures on school boards," he said. "Our government is taking action to ensure trustees are focused on what actually matters most — the academic success and well-being of students."
Kaplan-Myrth has filed a human rights complaint against the OCDSB, alleging that she has been subjected to antisemitic treatment online and in-person because of her role as an advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights and public health policies, including mask mandates, which has attracted protests at board meetings.
The next regular OCDSB meeting is scheduled for Jan. 30, 2024. Kaplan-Myrth will not be allowed to attend.
