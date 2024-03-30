OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Truck going 64 km/hr over speed limit, without insurance stopped by OPP on Highway 401

    The Ontario Provincial Police says a driver from South Stormont is facing charges after being caught going 64 km/hr above speed limit on Highway 401 Saturday morning. (OPP/ X) The Ontario Provincial Police says a driver from South Stormont is facing charges after being caught going 64 km/hr above speed limit on Highway 401 Saturday morning. (OPP/ X)
    The Ontario Provincial Police says a driver from South Stormont is facing stunt driving charges after being caught going 64 km/hr above speed limit on Highway 401 Saturday morning.

    Officers conducting a traffic stop stopped the truck after it clocked 164 km/r in a 100 km/hr zone on the highway, police say.

    During the stop, police found that the driver of the truck did not have insurance, nor ownership.

    “This vehicle was also subject to two traffic complaints in the last 48 hours,” the OPP said on X.

     

     

