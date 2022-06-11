Trapped on the 11th floor, Ottawa's worst roads, and a Stittsville Little Library: Top 5 stories in Ottawa this week

A woman shares her story of being trapped after the May 21 storm, a tragedy in the Grand Canyon, and the worst roads in Ottawa.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at the top 5 most read stories on our website this week

Ottawa's largest school board has unveiled a new permissive dress code for all elementary and secondary schools, saying it will allow students to "show your style" through clothing, head wear, hair style and accessories.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board approved updates to the Safe Schools Policies this spring, which includes an updated dress code and School District Code of Conduct. Students will be allowed to wear tank tops, spaghetti straps, halter tops, ripped jeans and hats.

Clothing may not include wording or graphics that reasonably could be construed as promoting or symbolizing hate or discrimination, drugs, alcohol, tobacco, Cannabis, illegal activity, profanity, nudity, pornography; or that incites violence or harassment.

The board says enforcement will involve talking to students about possible violations, and asking them to change. Students could face possible suspension if they continuously disobey the rules.

Students walking near Ottawa City Hall on Thursday. (Leah Larocque/CTV News Ottawa)

An Ottawa woman is calling on officials to ensure high-rise apartment and condo buildings have generators to at least power one elevator, after the May 21 storm kept her trapped on the 11th floor for 10 days.

Lynn Ashdown uses a wheelchair and has a brain injury. She could not get down from her high-rise apartment for more than a week, relying on friends and her doctors to help bring her supplies.

Ottawa city council will hear a motion later this month looking at how the city can ensure generators are available for the next big storm. City staff say, however, it may require provincial authority.

“If a building is built in the 1960s, it’s under one set of rules; if it’s built in the 2000s it has another set of rules. In all likelihood, we’re going to find that we need to go to the province to get some sort of harmonization of the rules,” said Stephen Willis, General Manager of Planning, Real Estate and Development for the City of Ottawa.

Lynn Ashdown was trapped in her apartment for 10 days after the storm on May 21, 2022. She's now calling for all buildings with elevators to have backup power generators. (Colton Praill / CTV News Ottawa)

Weeks before her 42nd birthday, her marriage to the man of her dreams, and the start of a new life in Belize, Melanie Goodine went in search of one more adventure; a 32-kilometre hike from the ridge of the Grand Canyon to the Colorado River below and back.

With less than three miles to go, she died.

The temperature reached 40 C along parts of the trail, the U.S. National Park Service said. It and the Coconino County Medical Examiner are investigating the death.

"All visitors to Grand Canyon should ensure they are drinking plenty of fluids, resting in shade during the heat of the day, watching for signs of distress in travelling companions, and dressing appropriately for the weather, which includes light-colored and loose-fitting clothing," NPS said.

"The NPS does not recommend hiking from the rim to the river and back in one day."

Melanie Goodine, 41, died while hiking in Arizona. (Photo courtesy: Stephen Spicer)

Two Ottawa roads are among the 10 worst in Ontario, according to CAA’s annual 'Worst Roads' campaign.

Carling Avenue is the fifth-worst road in the province, the list released Tuesday shows. Bronson Avenue is the eighth-worst.

Ontario residents vote in the annual campaign on roads in their communities. Criteria include congestion, potholes and poor signage. This year’s campaign saw about 3,000 roads across the province get nominations.

Carling Avenue has appeared on the list many times over the years. It was voted the second-worst road in Ontario last year, and has been voted Ottawa's worst road four years running.

The city says resurfacing work on Carling Avenue from Merivale Road to Melrose Avenue and from Booth Street to Bronson Avenue is taking place this year.

Carling Avenue, looking towards Bronson Avenue. Both roads are among the 10 worst in Ontario, according to CAA. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)

An Ottawa woman says it was a "sad day" when Bylaw Services told her to move her Little Library back from the curb on her front lawn or risk being charged.

Wendy Chaytor set up the Little Library on the lawn of her Amethyst Crescent home in Stittsville last August, welcoming neighbours to pick a book to read or leave a book for someone else to enjoy.

This spring, Chaytor received a registered letter from the city stating there was a complaint about the small library on her property, and she had to move it back beyond the city's road allowance of 4.3 metres. She was forced to move it onto her front porch to comply with the request.

The tale has a storybook ending, however. Chaytor said her city councillor, Glen Gower, has worked out a solution, allowing her to get a permit to mount the library closer to the curb once again.

Wendy Chaytor of Stittsville says she received a registered letter from Ottawa Bylaw Services ordering her to move the Little Library away from the curb. (Wendy Chaytor/submitted)