These two Ottawa roads are among the worst in Ontario

Two Ottawa roads are among the 10 worst in Ontario, according to CAA’s annual 'Worst Roads' campaign.

Carling Avenue is the fifth-worst road in the province, the list released Tuesday shows. Bronson Avenue is the eighth-worst.

Ontario residents vote in the annual campaign on roads in their communities. Criteria include congestion, potholes and poor signage. This year’s campaign saw about 3,000 roads across the province get nominations.

Carling Avenue has appeared on the list many times over the years. It was voted the second-worst road in Ontario last year, and has been voted Ottawa's worst road four years running.

Last year, Hunt Club Road placed sixth and Innes Road was eighth on the Ontario list.

Barton Street in Hamilton took the number one spot on the list this year, with Eglinton Avenue West in Toronto placing second. Of the 10 worst roads, five are in the Greater Toronto Area.

The CAA also breaks down the worst roads by municipality. Here are the five worst in Ottawa this year:

Carling Avenue Bronson Avenue Hunt Club Road Baseline Road Innes Road

CAA says the campaign helps shine a spotlight on where more work is needed, and can help influence governments to fund repaving and repair work.

"We know the campaign works," Jeff Walker, President and CEO of CAA North & East Ontario, said in a news release. "People vote in the annual CAA Worst Roads Campaign because it gives Ontarians a platform to continue putting pressure on various levels of government to understand what roads they believe are in urgent need of repair."

Eighty per cent of voters cited potholes as a reason for selecting a roads, followed by poor road maintenance (71 per cent) and no or poor cycling infrastructure (29 per cent).