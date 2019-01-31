

Anna Desmarais, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The chair of the Ottawa Transit Commission is asking one of his council colleagues for a formal apology after openly opposing one appointee over his beliefs on abortion and climate change.

Councillor Allan Hubley said councillor Shawn Menard needs to apologize for opposing the nomination of former federal worker Michael Olsen to the transit commission to avoid a charter complaint against him.

During Ottawa’s first city council meeting of the year, Capital Councillor Shawn Menard tried to send Michael Olsen’s nomination to the Ottawa Transit Commission selection committee for another look because of his “past expression of interest and advocacy” with pro-life groups in the city.

“To be quite honest, I was stunned that [Menard] would say something like that,” Hubley said in an interview on News and Views with Rob Snow. “It really does alarm me.”

City Clerk and solicitor Rick O’Connor then jumped in, advising council that someone’s beliefs on abortion would be protected under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. His pro-life beliefs, he continued, would also not be related to his position on the transit commission.

The best course of action now, Hubley said, is to apologize to Olsen - or face a possible challenge under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

“We never name individuals when it comes to privacy issues like this,” he said. “this is someone’s religious beliefs and councillor Menard believes they should not participate in local government.”

City council officially approved Olsen’s appointment to the transit committee, but seven city councillors still voted in opposition.

Those include: Riley Brockington, Jeff Leiper, Catherine McKenney, Mathieu Fleury, Theresa Kavanagh and Diane Deans.

The other appointments to the transit commission were not challenged.