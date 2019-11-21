Transit Commission approves Winter fare freeze
Josh Pringle, CTVNewsOttawa.ca, Staff
Published Thursday, November 21, 2019 2:51AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 21, 2019 3:14AM EST
OTTAWA - The Transit Commission has hit the brakes on a proposed OC Transpot fare hike on New Year’s Day.
Commissioners approved the 2020 Transit Commission budget on Wednesday evening, agreeing to freeze transit fares until April 1.
The 2020 draft budget proposed a 2.5% hike in transit fares. But Mayor Jim Watson and Transit Commission Chair Allan Hubley announced earlier this month they supported calls to freeze transit fares through the first three months of the year.
A three-month fare freeze would cost $980,000.
Councillors Riley Brockington and Catherine McKenney and citizen commissioner Sarah Wright-Gilbert voted against the 2020 budget. Councillor McKenney’s motion for a 12-month transit fare freeze did not pass.
On Twitter, Brockington said he voted against the budget because “it fails to provide the necessary resources for bus reliability.” Wright-Gilbert said “I voted no on the budget because I couldn’t, in good conscience, vote in favour of a fare increase for our customers who are continuing to experience inadequate service.”
Council will approve the Transit Service budget on December 11.