

Josh Pringle, CTVNewsOttawa.ca, Staff





OTTAWA - The Transit Commission has hit the brakes on a proposed OC Transpot fare hike on New Year’s Day.

Commissioners approved the 2020 Transit Commission budget on Wednesday evening, agreeing to freeze transit fares until April 1.

The 2020 draft budget proposed a 2.5% hike in transit fares. But Mayor Jim Watson and Transit Commission Chair Allan Hubley announced earlier this month they supported calls to freeze transit fares through the first three months of the year.

A three-month fare freeze would cost $980,000.

Councillors Riley Brockington and Catherine McKenney and citizen commissioner Sarah Wright-Gilbert voted against the 2020 budget. Councillor McKenney’s motion for a 12-month transit fare freeze did not pass.

On Twitter, Brockington said he voted against the budget because “it fails to provide the necessary resources for bus reliability.” Wright-Gilbert said “I voted no on the budget because I couldn’t, in good conscience, vote in favour of a fare increase for our customers who are continuing to experience inadequate service.”

The 9-hour Transit Commission meeting has now ended, what a day. I voted against the Transit budget as it fails to provide the necessary resources for bus reliability. I am willing to amend my vote at City Council if further details and resources are committed. — Riley Brockington (@RiverWardRiley) November 20, 2019

After over 9 hours at the Transit Commission meeting, I voted No on the budget because I couldn’t, in good conscience, vote in favour of a fare increase for our customers who are continuing to experience inadequate service. Regrettably, it was not enough. The budget passed. — Sarah Gilbert (@sarahmeaghang) November 20, 2019

Council will approve the Transit Service budget on December 11.