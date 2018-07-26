Tractor trailer crashes on Queensway near Metcalfe Street
A tractor trailer overturned on the Queensway early Thursday afternoon near Metcalfe Street. No one was injured. (Ottawa Fire Services)
A truck crashed on the Queensway early Thursday afternoon.
CTV Ottawa
Published Thursday, July 26, 2018 1:01PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 26, 2018 3:10PM EDT
A truck rolled over on the Queensway early Thursday afternoon, damaging a section of the highway and sending debris falling to the street below.
No one was reported injured in the crash, which happened around 12:30 p.m. on Hwy. 417 eastbound near Metcalfe Street.
A section of the wall on the south side of the highway was damaged, and debris fell onto the Queen Elizabeth Driveway below.
All eastbound lanes of the highway were closed as emergency crews responded to the collision, backing up traffic.
Update: #Ottawa #Hwy417 EB and on ramp at Metcalfe St (IC 119A) - Nicholas St (IC 118/Mann ave),all lanes are blocked due to a collision. #ONHwys— 511OntarioEastern (@511ONEastern) July 26, 2018
Ottawa Police say nearby streets are also closed.
Traffic Update: Elgin and Catherine Streets are closed in the vicinity of the #Hwy417. Eastbound on ramp at Metcalfe is also closed. Please avoid the area. #Otttraffic https://t.co/hFs6qS6mQO— Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) July 26, 2018