A truck rolled over on the Queensway early Thursday afternoon, damaging a section of the highway and sending debris falling to the street below.

No one was reported injured in the crash, which happened around 12:30 p.m. on Hwy. 417 eastbound near Metcalfe Street.

A section of the wall on the south side of the highway was damaged, and debris fell onto the Queen Elizabeth Driveway below.

All eastbound lanes of the highway were closed as emergency crews responded to the collision, backing up traffic.

Update: #Ottawa #Hwy417 EB and on ramp at Metcalfe St (IC 119A) - Nicholas St (IC 118/Mann ave),all lanes are blocked due to a collision. #ONHwys — 511OntarioEastern (@511ONEastern) July 26, 2018

Ottawa Police say nearby streets are also closed.