Toy Mountain grows as Ottawa firefighters drop off thousands of toys
As the need this year continues to grow, so does the mountain of toys at Toy Mountain headquarters.
On Wednesday morning, the Ottawa Professional Firefighters' Association dropped off thousands of toys collected from the Help Santa Toy Parade and Santa's Parade of Lights in Orléans.
"There was some concern this year that we might be a little bit down, but the city of Ottawa, as always, pulls it together and we were actually able to match last year's contributions," said chair of the Help Santa Toy Parade, Cameron Taylor.
CTV and MOVE 100 support the Toy Mountain campaign, with volunteers on hand helping collect and sort.
It was quite the sight as an assembly line of toys made its way from the wagon to headquarters, with a few familiar faces sorting bags of presents.
"A number of our players' wives and staff are helping with toys and we are collecting toys for Toy Mountain in our last game and our next two games," said Jacqueline Belsito, Senators Community Foundation president.
The Ottawa Professional Firefighters' Association dropped off thousands of toys for Toy Mountain on Wed. Dec. 6, 2023 (Katelyn Wilson/ CTV News).
Volunteers like Wally Istchenko are helping bring the magic of Christmas to more than 27,000 children, putting presents under the tree for those in need.
"You really see the smile, the joy and the appreciation, which makes it real easy to be there and put in the time," said Istchenko.
'Tis the season for giving and with the cost of living increasing, it means toys and financial donations are needed now more than ever.
"We are in need of toys specifically for babies and for the older age demographic, which is 11- and 12-year-olds; that would be hugely beneficial for us," said captain with the Salvation Army, Laura Van Schaick.
There is still plenty of time to donate, visit CTVNewsOttawa.ca or toymountain.ca for all the drop-off locations up until Dec. 23.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PM pans Poilievre for 'pulling stunts' by threatening to delay MPs' holidays with House tactics
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is threatening to delay MPs' holidays by throwing up thousands of procedural motions seeking to block Liberal legislation until Prime Minister Justin Trudeau backs off his carbon tax. It's a move Government House Leader Karina Gould was quick to condemn, warning the Official Opposition leader's 'temper tantrum' tactics will impact Canadians.
Police say 3 dead, fourth wounded and shooter also dead in University of Nevada, Las Vegas attack
Three people were shot to death and a fourth critically wounded Wednesday in an attack at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas that sent shock waves through a city still scarred by the deaths of 60 people in a 2017 shooting only a few miles away on the famous Strip. The suspected shooter also was found dead.
'I'm so broken': Grieving family speaks out after B.C. cancer patient awaiting treatment chooses MAID
A devastated family says long waits for cancer treatment led a beloved father and grandfather to choose medically assisted death 13 days ago.
New Canadian research suggests virtual care is effective and safe
Since the rise of virtual care in Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic, patients and doctors were able to use this alternate form of care 'safely and effectively,' new research from McMaster University suggests.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
BREAKING Public sector negotiations: Common Front rejects Quebec's latest offer
No first-ballot winner as Assembly of First Nations seeks its next national chief
The Assembly of First Nations is headed into a second round of voting to choose a new national chief, after the first ballot did not put any of the six candidates over the 60 per cent threshold to win.
Director behind bold and controversial TV comedies has died
Norman Lear, the writer, director and producer who revolutionized prime time television with 'All in the Family' and 'Maude,' propelling political and social turmoil into the once-insulated world of sitcoms, has died. He was 101.
Regina man uses 3D printer to transform house into Clark Griswold-inspired Christmas display
A Regina man has made himself the real life Clark Griswold by going beyond the limits of a standard Christmas lights display.
Atlantic
-
Public Safety Minster terminates state of emergency order in St. Stephen
Minister Kris Austin says the concerns expressed by St. Stephen, N.B., are serious, but do not garner the local state of emergency act.
-
Prince Edward Island predicts a $98.6 million deficit in 2023-2024
The Prince Edward Island government released a fiscal and economic update Wednesday, projecting a larger deficit than expected in the 2023 operating budget.
-
Myles Goodwyn's family issues statement following his death
The family of late April Wine lead singer Myles Goodwyn has issued a statement following his death over the weekend.
Toronto
-
Information of hundreds of drivers trafficked in auto-theft ring involving ServiceOntario employees: police
Toronto police say the information of hundreds of drivers in the province was trafficked to suspects allegedly running an auto-theft ring involving employees at ServiceOntario.
-
Off-duty cop stabbed after trying to prevent theft from Scarborough Best Buy, police say
An off-duty Toronto police officer was stabbed after he attempted to stop three suspects involved in a theft from an electronics store in Scarborough on Wednesday morning.
-
Video shows moviegoers evacuating Vaughan theatre after suspects spray unknown substance
Video has emerged of roughly 200 people evacuating a movie theatre in Vaughan on Tuesday night after two suspects sprayed an unknown substance in the cinema during a screening.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
-
Father of slain Granby girl granted conditional day release to halfway house
The father of the Granby girl who died tragically in April 2019 has been granted conditional day parole and will be transferred to a halfway house as soon as a place becomes available.
-
Montreal launches pilot project to recycle mattresses
The City of Montreal is asking people to bring their mattresses to the St-Laurent ecocentre, as part of a pilot project launched in August.
Northern Ontario
-
-
Science North struggling with $10M in cost overruns, poor planning, auditor says
Poor planning and project management led to a $10 million increase in Science North’s Go Deeper project, Ontario’s acting auditor general says.
-
Ontario woman says she's shocked and angry after losing $80,000 in roofing scam
An Ontario woman said she was shocked and angry after handing over $80,000 to a roofing company that claimed she had problems with her roof that didn't exist.
London
-
Guilty verdict returned for man charged with dangerous driving causing death
Sarah Jones was well-known in the city as the managing editor of Business London Magazine and described as big-hearted, with a smile that would light up a room.
-
St. Marys, Ont. teen has sky-high dreams after fleeing bombs in Ukraine
Alina Shyshkivska was a gymnast in Ukraine before the Russian invasion forced her family to run. Now settled in St. Marys, Alina said aerial acrobatics have helped her forget painful memories.
-
Canada vows to triple nuclear power production by 2050
The nuclear renaissance is in full effect as Canada joins an international movement to dramatically increase the amount of nuclear energy produced across the country.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police investigating death of infant
Winnipeg Police are investigating the death of an infant Monday night.
-
Mayor warns of 'difficulties ahead' as next multi-year budget is worked on
Winnipeggers are being told to expect tough decisions ahead as the city works on preparing the next multi-year balanced budget.
-
Meat becoming sought-after holiday gift amid inflation
Some businesses in Manitoba are seeing a rise in meat packages being given as gifts during the holiday season.
Kitchener
-
Renowned scholar, with ties to Waterloo, Ont. university, reportedly killed with his family in Gaza
Sofyan Taya, a former guest scholar at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, was reportedly killed in an Israeli airstrike near Gaza City. His friend and former colleague called him a brilliant and gentle soul.
-
Cambridge Sports Hall of Fame temporarily closed following vandalism
The Cambridge Sports Hall of Fame has temporarily closed after someone smashed several display cases on Friday.
-
Are companies falling behind on cyber security awareness training?
New data from a Waterloo-based cyber security service suggests hackers have shifted their tactics and companies may not be keeping up.
Calgary
-
Toddler in 'potentially life-threatening' condition following N.E. Calgary crash
A toddler was seriously injured during a collision in northeast Calgary on Wednesday afternoon. Two pedestrians, the child and an adult, were taken to hospital following the crash at the intersection of Whitehorn Drive and 36 Street N.E. Police believe a bus and the car collided and subsequently hit the child and adult.
-
Calgary teens buddy up with police officers at annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ event
Students from nine different Calgary schools went on a shopping spree at Marlborough Mall on Wednesday as part of the Calgary Police Service's 17th annual Shop with a Cop event.
-
Richmond residents cite density, traffic concerns with Viscount Bennett High School development proposal
A major development proposed to replace Viscount Bennett High School aims to accommodate up to 2,500 dwellings, but residents of Richmond in southwest Calgary are expressing concerns.
Saskatoon
-
'You want him, not me': Final messages between Sask. Mountie and his wife read in murder trial
On Wednesday, an expert witness walked the court through messages suggesting a love triangle between a former Saskatchewan Mountie, his wife, and the man he’s accused of killing.
-
'Don’t give up': Blind Sask. hockey fan eyes future calling games
A 10-year old boy from Martensville is a big hockey fan despite a severe congenital vision impairment.
-
Saskatoon planning new cycling corridors on low-traffic roads
Speed limits on some Saskatoon roads could be reduced to accommodate cycling infrastructure.
Edmonton
-
Safety concerns aired in wake of Kingsway Mall shooting, lockdown
Shoppers outside the latest Edmonton mall to see gun-related violence and a lockdown say they're worried about public safety following recent incidents at local shopping destinations.
-
More than 500 violent crimes reported inside Edmonton transit centres this year: police data
There have been more than 500 reported cases of violence at transit centres and LRT stations in the Alberta capital so far this year, police data shows, and it may be about a year before more police are dispatched to help.
-
Alberta bill mandating referendum before CPP exit enters homestretch in legislature
The bill relating to Alberta's proposal to quit the Canada Pension Plan entered the homestretch Wednesday, with the Opposition NDP demanding changes and Premier Danielle Smith's government putting a time limit on debate.
Vancouver
-
Victoria woman with broken, cracked teeth pleads for better dental care for seniors
A Vancouver Island woman is speaking out about the state of dental care and coverage for seniors as she struggles with broken, cracked teeth and oral infections.
-
Watchdog investigating police wellness check on woman on Saik'uz First Nation
B.C.'s police watchdog has been called in to investigate a case where a woman was found dead on the Saik’uz First Nation nearly a month after police were sent to check on her welfare.
-
Political shift underway in B.C., says confident Conservative Leader John Rustad
Premier David Eby and Opposition BC United Leader Kevin Falcon are looking over their shoulders at the political gains being made by the new kid on the block, says British Columbia Conservative Leader John Rustad.
Regina
-
Sask. mother who lost daughter calls on government to investigate tragic death
A Saskatchewan mother who lost her daughter in 2022 joined MLAs in the legislature on Wednesday calling for the government to follow through on their promise of an investigation.
-
AIMS system may cost $240M, report on troubled development needed: auditor's report
The troubled production of a new IT system for Saskatchewan hospitals is now projected to cost around three times its original budget at $240 million, according to the provincial auditor.
-
Marc Mueller will return to Saskatchewan as Riders offensive coordinator
Marc Mueller will return to his hometown of Regina to serve as the Saskatchewan Roughriders' next offensive coordinator.