OTTAWA -- There have now been more than one thousand cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began.

The first case in the city was confirmed March 11. Since then, Ottawa Public Health says 1,034 cases of the virus have been confirmed through laboratory testing.

This comes after OPH announced 57 new cases in its epidemiological report Friday.

There are 32 people currently in hospital with eight in intensive care. 435 cases are considered resolved, accounting for 42 per cent of all cases to date.

Seven more people have died of COVID-19 complications in Ottawa, bringing the pandemic's total to 42. Twenty-nine of those deaths have been in long-term care and retirement homes. Another two people have died as a result of outbreaks in acute care settings in local hospitals.

OPH is monitoring COVID-19 outbreaks at 22 facilities in Ottawa, including 12 long-term care homes, six retirement homes, and two hospitals. Two of the outbreaks are considered "pending" and have no further data.

