Tornado warnings in Ottawa Valley lifted, severe storms still in area; Ottawa under thunderstorm watch

Tornado warnings that were issued in parts of eastern Ontario have been lifted but a storm system is still moving across the region. While there is no tornado warning for the city of Ottawa, a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect.

At 4:52 p.m., Environment Canada said meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado that was located 14 kilometres southwest of Barron River Provincial Park, moving northeast at 60 km/h.

Areas affected by the tornado warning included Deep River, Whitney, and eastern Algonquin Park.

The tornado warning was lifted at 5 p.m. and downgraded to a severe thunderstorm warning for that region. Environment Canada said the storm it is tracking is still capable of producing very strong wind gusts and up to nickel size hail.

A tornado warning was also briefly in place for Barry's Bay and Killaloe but it was downgraded to a severe thunderstorm watch just before 5 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are also in effect for the Petawawa, Pembroke and Cobden areas.

Hottest day of the year in Ottawa

The temperature in Ottawa hit 30 C at 3 p.m., the warmest temperature recorded so far in 2024. The record for the warmest May 22 is 31.1 C, set in 1977.

In 2023, Ottawa saw two days with the temperature above 30 C in May – 30.4 C on May 28 and 32.5 C on May 31.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Ottawa Wednesday afternoon, saying "conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms" that may produce strong winds, heavy rain and toonie sized hail.

"Thunderstorms will develop along a cold front that will move through the province this afternoon and evening," the weather agency said in a statement.

The severe thunderstorm watch covers all of eastern Ontario and the Ottawa Valley, from Belleville and Kingston to Cornwall, Pembroke and Petawawa.

The forecast calls for partly cloudy tonight with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. Low 17 C.

Sunny on Thursday. High 26 C.

Friday will be sunny. High 28 C.

The outlook for Saturday calls for increasing cloudiness. High 23 C.

A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 21 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 21 C and a low of 10 C.