Top mayoral candidates set to meet in debate on CTV News at Six

Bob Chiarelli (left), Catherine McKenney and Mark Sutcliffe will participate in the CTV News Ottawa mayoral debate during CTV News at Six on Thursday. Bob Chiarelli (left), Catherine McKenney and Mark Sutcliffe will participate in the CTV News Ottawa mayoral debate during CTV News at Six on Thursday.

