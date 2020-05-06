OTTAWA -- King Edward Avenue is the hot spot for motorists getting nabbed by red-light cameras in the City of Ottawa.

Data posted on the City of Ottawa’s “Open Ottawa” portal shows drivers received more than 6,700 tickets in 2019 for red-light violations at the two camera locations on King Edward Avenue, between Rideau Street and the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge.

In 2019, the City of Ottawa had 54 red-light cameras at intersections..

The red-light camera at King Edward Avenue and St. Patrick Street issued 4,739 tickets for violations in 2019, while the camera at King Edward Avenue and St. Andrew Street issued 2,014 tickets.

According to the City of Ottawa, the fine for being caught running a red light by the red-light cameras is $325.

Four of the top five locations for red light camera violations were in Centretown and Lowertown last year.

Here is a look at the top five locations for red light camera tickets issued in 2019:

King Edward Avenue southbound at St. Patrick Street – 4,739 tickets Kent Street northbound at Arlington Avenue – 2,825 tickets Heron Road eastbound, west of Bank Street – 2,706 tickets King Edward Avenue northbound at St. Andrew Street – 2,014 tickets Catherine Street westbound at O’Connor Street: 1,628 tickets

In December, the City of Ottawa announced plans to add 20 more red-light cameras across Ottawa by the end of 2020. Six locations were announced:

Bank Street and Hunt Club Road

Besserer Street and King Edward Avenue

Carling Avenue and Iroquois Road

Catherine Street and O’Connor Street

Russell Road and St. Laurent Boulevard

Walkley Road and Don Reid Drive

With files from Newstalk 580 CFRA's Andrew Pinsent