Three taken to hospital after transport truck narrowly misses SUV on Highway 401

It was a frightening few moments from two people in an SUV travelling on Highway 401 in the Loyalist Township area after a transport truck crossed the median and headed right for them.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, the driver of the transport truck was travelling westbound on the 401, east of County Road 4, but crossed into the eastbound lanes at around 6:50 p.m. Monday. The driver of the SUV had to swerve to avoid a collision, but debris flying off the transport truck still hit the windshield.

The driver of the transport truck, and both people in the SUV were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The transport truck driver is charged with careless driving and making an unsafe move. Eastbound lanes of the highway were closed for several hours Monday night. They reopened at around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday.