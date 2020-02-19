OTTAWA -- Three minors have been arrested after a carjacking in Ottawa’s west-end.

Ottawa Police say around 8:10 p.m. Tuesday, three males armed with a weapon approached a woman in the 200 block of Baseline Road, and tried to take her keys and purse. They fled the area after their attempt was unsuccessful.

About an hour later, police say the suspects approached another man who was sitting in his vehicle, brandished a weapon and demanded his cellphone and vehicle. The suspects fled the area in the vehicle.

Officers located the suspect vehicle a short time later, and arrested two of the suspects. Police say the third suspect fled the vehicle, but the Ottawa Police K9 Unit tracked him down an hour later.

The investigation into the incident continues. Police say all three suspects are under the age of 18.