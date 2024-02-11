Three people fall through ice on Charleston Lake in eastern Ontario

Rescue crews are responding to reports of three people falling through ice and into an eastern Ontario lake on Sunday.

Ontario Provincial Police said on social media just before 6:10 p.m. that officers were on scene at Charleston Lake Provincial Park, where three people are "unaccounted for."

The lake is located about 70 kilometres northeast of Kingston and 130 kilometres southwest of Ottawa.

An OPP spokesperson told CTV News in an email that one individual has been rescued safe and sound.

Police did not give any information about the two others.

Officers, the fire department and the OPP Joint Rescue Coordination Centre helicopter are on route to the location.

No other details have been provided at this time.

#LeedsOPP members are currently on scene at Charleston Lake where three individuals are unaccounted for. More information to come. Call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 if you have any information to provide. ^jpm pic.twitter.com/3vDJfb7PBP — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) February 11, 2024

This is a developing story. More information will be provided when it becomes available.