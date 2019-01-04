

Ottawa Police have laid charges against three men following a late Thursday night shooting in the Riverside Park area.

Officers responded to call for gunshots in the area of Springland Dr. and Hobson Road around 11:46 p.m. Thursday.

No one was hurt.

Police say a vehicle believed to be related to the incident was pulled over during a "high risk traffic stop" about five minutes later.

Three people were arrested, and a handgun was seized.

Police said Friday that Hussein Humoud, 19, Ahmed Abdul-Amir, 20, and Brandon Traill, 19, are all facing several weapons-related charges.

They were due to appear in court Friday.

The shooting is Ottawa's first of 2019.