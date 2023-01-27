Three new deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa

Three more Ottawa residents have died due to COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health announced the deaths in its twice-weekly update on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa. A total of 116 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Ottawa since Tuesday.

The health unit says monitoring indicators are "continuing to paint an encouraging picture of our overall situation", with COVID-19, influenza and RSV indicators decreasing over the last week .

"The layers of protection we’ve all used throughout these winter months are still helpful in reducing the spread of these viruses," the health unit said on Twitter.

"Wearing high-quality & well-fitted masks, staying home when sick & getting your vaccines (flu & COVID-19) help keep you & our community safe."

There are 30 Ottawa residents in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection, down from 32 on Tuesday. There are two people in the ICU.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

The Ottawa Hospital: 75 patients (as of Jan. 27)

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 9 patients (As of Jan. 27)

Montfort Hospital: 7 patients (As of Jan. 27)

CHEO: 8 patients (As of Jan. 27)

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 89,106 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 1,007 deaths.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Jan. 16 to 22): 24

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 15.2 per cent (Jan. 15)

Known active cases: 474

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated Jan. 23

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 925,425

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 891,857

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (5+): 615,551

Ottawa residents with 4 doses (12+): 334,757

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 89 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least two doses: 85 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least three doses: 59 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least four doses: 35 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 7 in hospital, 0 in ICU (as of Jan. 24)

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 12 in hospital, 0 in ICU (As of Jan. 24)

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 15 in hospital, 2 in ICU (As of Jan. 24)

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 5 in hospital, 0 in ICU (As of Jan. 24)

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 4 in hospital, 1 in ICU (Updated on Thursdays)

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 114 in hospital, 0 in ICU (As of Jan. 26)

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations

5 in hospitals

5 in long-term care homes

11 in retirement homes

1 in a rooming house

INFLUENZA OUTBREAKS

1 in a long-term care home

OTHER ONGOING RESPIRATORY OUTBREAKS

4 in long-term care homes

2 in retirement home

1 in a hospital

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's outbreak dashboard.