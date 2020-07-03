OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa Friday, with four new recoveries and zero new deaths.

However, Ottawa Public Health also says community transmission of COVID-19 is on the rise.

Since March 11, there have been 2,104 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ottawa and 263 people have died.

There have been zero new COVID-19 related deaths reported in Ottawa since June 26.

Three people remain in hospital with COVID-19 complications, with one in intensive care.

Recovering from COVID-19

There are 43 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health reports 85 per cent of COVID-19 cases are now resolved.

A total of 1,798 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 outbreaks

There are two active COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care homes in Ottawa.

Outbreaks continue at Peter D. Clark Long-term Care Centre, and at the Rideau building of the Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre.

Community transmission on the rise

Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard includes a moving 14-day average of confirmed cases that are not linked to any known source. According to OPH, these cases are believed to be the result of community transmission.

These are cases that are not linked to travel, an institutional outbreak, close contact with a confirmed case, or in health-care or front-line workers who are expected to come into regular contact with COVID-positive or potentially COVID-positive individuals.

According to the dashboard, an average of 47 per cent of all 50 cases in the 14 days up to and including June 29 have no known source. At the start of June, that figure was 25 per cent.

OPH says there is an intention three-day lag in providing these figures to allow time for risk-factor assessment to occur.