

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





Brockville’s Aquatarium has a new star and his name is Justin Beaver.

Justin’s journey to Brockville started in a bathtub, through Parc Safari in Hemmingford, Quebec and finally to the Aquatarium.

The 2-year-old rodent was in rough condition when he was brought to Parc Safari after being rescued by wildlife officials from a home where he was confined to a bathtub.

Justin really didn’t fit in at the Quebec animal park and that’s when he was sent to Brockville and is now in good health.

Justin Beaver the attraction opens Friday October 11th at the Brockville Aquatarium.