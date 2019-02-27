

CTV Ottawa





Gatineau Police have charged three men with sexual assault after alleged incidients in 2018.

Michel Giroux, 26, of Gatineau, is considered by police to be the principal suspect. Police alleged Giroux connected with at least two women using on-line dating applications Tinder and Bumble. Giroux's friend, 27-year-old Simon Lavoie of Cantley, Quebec and 31-year-old Hasan Demirovic were arrested Tuesday afternoon and appeared before a judge Wednesday in Hull.

All three men were released on bail; they're scheduled back in court April 15.

"Sexual intercourse were committed on the victim without her consent. Both of the men were participating in the action." said Const. Andrée East of Gatineau Police. East confirmed Giroux is also charged with one count of distribution of intimate images without consent.

"It is possible there are more victims out there." said East , who described the investigation as months-long. The three men, particularly Giroux, have been under investigation since 2018.

"The only thing that is similar in those cases is Michel Giroux. So maybe they had made more victims with other suspects we don't know." according to East.

Police believe Giroux connected with young women and provided alcohol on dates; those drinks police said may have contained the drug GHB.

"He was the one making the first contact, the other men were introduced as friends so the plan seemed to start with Mr. Giroux."

None of the allegations has been proven in court.