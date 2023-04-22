Three kayakers rescued from the Ottawa River

Three people are safe after their kayak flipped over on the Ottawa River near Lemieux Island in Ottawa.

Ottawa fire says it received multiple 911 calls just after 4 p.m. Saturday, reporting three people wearing lifejackets were in the river after their kayaks flipped over.

The water rescue unit was dispatched to the scene, and rescued the three people.

No one was hurt.

Ottawa fire reminds everyone to always wear a personal floatation device and ensure it fits "snug and securely."