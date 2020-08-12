OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 13 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa.

The 13 new cases reported by the province are among the 95 new cases reported across Ontario on Wednesday.

According to OPH's daily COVID-19 dashboard update, there have been 2,669 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa residents since the first case was confirmed on March 11.

The number of hospitalization has decreased since Tuesday's report.

OPH reports 13 people in hospital with COVID-19 illness, down two from Tuesday. Two people remain in intensive care.

ACTIVE CASES

The number of known active cases rose slightly in Wednesday's update, as the number of resolved cases did not match it.

OPH reports 150 active cases in the city. While the number has gone up slightly, it is down by 100 active cases since the beginning of August.

A total of 2,255 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa are considered resolved.

The number of active cases is the number of total lab-confirmed cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

CASES BY AGE

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Two new cases (90 cases total, 20 active )

) 10-19 years-old: Three new cases (157 cases total, 27 active )

) 20-29 years-old: Four new case (425 cases total, 31 active)

30-39 years-old: Two new cases (359 cases total, 28 active )

) 40-49 years-old: No new cases (340 cases total, 9 active )

) 50-59 years-old: Two new cases (361 cases total, 16 active )

) 60-69-years-old: No new cases (270 cases total, 11 active )

) 70-79 years-old: No new cases (192 cases total, 4 active )

) 80-89 years-old: No new cases (277 cases total, 3 active )

) 90+ years: No new cases (198 cases total, 1 active)

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

There are nine active institutional outbreaks in Ottawa.

The outbreak at the Élizabeth Bruyère Residence has ended. There was one confirmed case.

Three long-term care homes, two retirement homes, one shelter, and three child care spaces are in outbreak status as of Wednesday's update.

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Click here for the latest figures on all COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.