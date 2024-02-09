Third suspect arrested, one still outstanding in Tyendinaga kidnapping case

A third person wanted in connection with a home invasion, kidnapping and assault in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory has been arrested, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The incident happened Jan. 28 at around 4:30 a.m., at a home on Atsia Court, about 250 kilometres west of Ottawa.

Police said several people entered the home, assaulted a man inside and then took him away. The victim was assaulted a second time and then dropped off in another part of the community. The victim's injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

On Friday, OPP arrested Patrick Lennox, 37, of Napanee, Ont. Lennox is charged with multiple offences, including assault, kidnapping, robbery and theft.

Police are continuing to search for the final suspect in the case, Ashley Cummings, 36, of Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, wanted on the same charges.

Laura Lee Leween, 42, and Jamie Kunkel, 44, both from Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory turned themselves in to Napanee OPP on Monday.

The charges have not been proven in court.

OPP say that if you see these individuals, do not approach them and instead call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anyone with information about their whereabouts is also encouraged to contact police.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond