OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa is confirming a third resident of the Peter D. Clark long-term care home has died amid the COVID-19 outbreak there.

In a memo sent Thursday night, General Manager of Community and Social Services Donna Gray said the resident "passed away due to complications arising from COVID-19."

In addition, one more resident and two more staff members have tested positive at the City-run long-term care home.

There have been 20 cases of COVID-19 in residents of the Peter D. Clark home and 16 cases in staff members.

Earlier this week, Agary Akaekpuchionwa, a personal support worker who worked at the home died of COVID-19. Flags were lowered outside the home in his honour. Akaekpuchionwa is the second front-line worker in Ottawa to die from COVID-19, after a worker at the privately-run Madonna Care Community died in early May.

The Peter D. Clark home is battling the worst COVID-19 outbreak among the four long-term care facilities managed by the City of Ottawa. Outbreaks at the Garry J. Armstrong home and the Centre d'accueil Champlain have ended. There have been no cases at Carleton Lodge to date.

There have been 1,868 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the first case was announced March 11. More than 75 per cent of all confirmed cases have been declared resolved. 211 people have died.