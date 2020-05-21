OTTAWA -- One more resident of Ottawa has died due to COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health announced the new death in its daily epidemiology update on Thursday afternoon, along with 19 new cases of COVID-19.

Since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Ottawa on March 11, there has been 1,868 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 211 deaths.

Forty-three residents are currently in hospital being treated for COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health says the median age of the COVID-19 cases in Ottawa is 57, with the youngest case involving a four-month-old.

Of the 1,868 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, 499 cases involve health care workers and first responders.

Recovering from COVID-19

More than 75 per cent of the COVID-19 cases have been resolved.

Ottawa Public Health says 1,452 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19..

Transmission of COVID-19

Ottawa Public Health says 53 per cent of the COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are linked to long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, group homes and shelters.

There are 987 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 involving staff and residents in institutions.

Statistics show 350 cases of COVID-19 are linked to a contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19, 309 cases are linked to community transmission and 123 cases are linked to travel.