OTTAWA -- Summer is still going strong and with above-average temperatures in the forecast this weekend, it's a great time to enjoy events and activities in the nation's capital.

Whether you're staycationing or visiting, here are a few ideas to get the most out of your weekend in Ottawa.

The Drive-In Experience at Wesley Clover Parks

Wesley Clover Parks invites you to enjoy the "drive-in experience" this summer. Check out movies, live entertainment and events.

This weekend's lineup includes:

Aug. 22, 6 p.m. – Finding Dory

Aug. 22, 9 p.m. – Captain America Civil War

Aug 23, 6 p.m. – Coco

Aug 23, 9:30 p.m. – The Cabin in the Woods

Find tickets and more at https://www.thedriveinottawa.ca/movies

Virtual Ottawa GreekFest

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ottawa's GreekFest will look a little different this year.

"GreekFest at Home" continues this weekend.

Organizers invite you to visit the Hellenic Event Centre at 1315 Prince of Wales Dr. to take some GreekFest home with you.

Virtual Zorba Shows and Virtual Cooking Demos will be offered on the Ottawa GreekFest Facebook and Instagram pages.

For more information, visit ottawagreekfest.com

Virtual Capital Pride

Capital Pride begins this Sunday.

In-person events have been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but organizers have announced plans for a series of free Virtual Pride events Aug. 23 to 30.

For more information, visit capitalpride.ca

Museums

Museums in Ottawa, Gatineau and eastern Ontario have started to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ottawa Art Gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday.

The National Gallery of Canada is open Thursday through Sunday.

Canadian Museum of History is open Thursday through Sunday

Canadian War Museum is open Thursday through Sunday

The Diefenbunker: Canada's Cold War Museum is open Wednesday through Sunday

Vanier Museoparc is offering outdoor guided tours this summer

Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg is open for the summer.

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum is open Thursday through Sunday.

The Canada Aviation and Space Museum is open Thursday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Canada Science and Technology Museum opens to the public on Aug. 14. The museum will be open Wednesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The St. Lawrence Parks Commission presents Kingston Pen Tours. Tour the Kingston Penitentiary this summer.

Ottawa Farmers Markets

The Lansdowne Market is open on Sundays

The ByWard Market vendors are open Monday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Parkdale Market is open Monday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Carp Farmers Market is open on Saturdays

The Westboro Market is open on Saturdays.

For more fun ideas, see our list of summer staycation ideas in the Ottawa area.