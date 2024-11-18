WestJet boosting service from Ottawa to Calgary and Edmonton next summer

WestJet is set to boost service from Ottawa to Calgary and Edmonton next summer.

The Canadian airline announced its summer 2025 schedule on Wednesday, which includes a 36 per cent increase in seat capacity out of the Ottawa International Airport.

The 2025 summer schedule will see the number of flights between Ottawa and Calgary increase to 26 a week starting next summer. WestJet will also boost the number of weekly trips between Ottawa and Edmonton to 13 times a week.

"WestJet has been a long-standing and successful partner at YOW," Joel Tkach, vice-president of Business development and Marketing at the Ottawa International Airport Authority, said in a statement.

"This significant increase in service to their Calgary hub not only enhances non-stop access to YYC but also opens up a wide range of destinations across WestJet's extensive western network."

WestJet also announced plans to launch a new Calgary-Sudbury route, starting on June 12, 2025.