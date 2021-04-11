OTTAWA -- The Ontario government is adding more locations the list of pharmacies in Ottawa and eastern Ontario that will soon offer COVID-19 vaccines.

The Ministry of Health says the new pharmacies will begin offering vaccine appointments starting the week of April 12.

However, not all pharmacies will begin offering vaccines at the same time. They will be added to the province's list of pharmacies currently offering vaccines as appointments become available.

You must have an appointment to get vaccinated at a participating pharmacy. Contact a participating pharmacy near you to book an appointment.

The exact date that each pharmacy will begin offering shots will depend on when they receive shipments of the vaccine. Pharmacies offer the AstraZeneca vaccine to residents 55 and older. A shipment of 122,900 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine was delivered to Ontario during the week of April 5-11, according to health Canada.

There are currently 34 pharmacies in Ottawa that are taking appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations. The province is adding 79 more locations in Ottawa, three more locations in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, 15 in Hastings Prince Edward, 22 in Leeds, Grenville & Lanark, and 12 in Renfrew County.

These new additions are part of 700 additional pharmacy locations opening for vaccine appointments across Ontario.

LIST OF NEW PHARMACY LOCATIONS OFFERING COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA ( Dates to be determined )

Ottawa

Promed Pharmacy: 2706 Alta Vista Dr.

Shoppers Drug Mart: 174 Bank St.

Shoppers Drug Mart: 700-702 Bank St.

Glebe Apothecary: 778 Bank St.

Whole Health Pharmacy Glebe: 857A Bank St.

Shoppers Drug Mart: 1080 Bank St.

Shoppers Drug Mart: 1582 Bank St.

Proactive Pharmacy: 102-1645 Bank St.

South Keys Pharmacy: 1883 Bank St.

Bank Street Medical Pharmacy: 1935 Bank St.

Walmart Pharmacy: 2210 Bank St.

Loblaw Pharmacy: 2210C Bank St.

Hunt Club Pharmacy: 7-2430 Bank St.

Shoppers Drug Mart: 2446 Bank St.

Shoppers Drug Mart: 2515 Bank St.

Bank Street Pharmacy: 2531-A Bank St.

Blossom Park Pharmacy: 2928 Bank St.

Shoppers Drug Mart: 1309 Carling Ave.

Shoppers Drug Mart: 1-2148 Carling Ave.

Shoppers Drug Mart: 3080 Carling Ave.

Rexall: 160 Elgin St.

Bell Pharmacy: 737 Gladstone Ave.

Vital Pharmacy: 3-224 Hunt Club Rd.

Evans Medical Pharmacy: 1194 Karn Pl.

Shoppers Drug Mart: 3310 McCarthy Rd.

Rexall: 753 Montreal Rd.

South Ottawa Pharmacy: 3QA-1650 Queensdale Ave.

Drugstore Pharmacy: 190 Richmond Rd.

Westboro Pharmasave: 205-421 Richmond Rd.

Hybrid Pharm: 318 Richmond Rd.

Mooney's Bay Pharmacy: 743 Ridgewood Ave.

Walmart Pharmacy: 2277 Riverside Dr.

Rexall: C102-240 Sparks St.

Shoppers Drug Mart: 1200 St. Laurent Blvd.

Walmart Pharmacy (Trainyards): 450 Terminal Ave.

Shoppers Drug Mart: 1180 Walkley Rd.

Shas Pharmacy: 1428 Walkley Rd.

Nepean

Walmart Pharmacy: 10-100 Bayshore Dr.

Shoppers Drug Mart: 181 Greenbank Rd.

Greenbank Hunt Club Pharmacy: 250 Greenbank Rd.

Loblaw Pharmacy: 1460 Merivale Rd.

Costco Pharmacy: 1849 Merivale Rd.

Rexall: 1363B Woodroffe Ave.

Barrhaven

Fallowfield Pharmacy: 1B-3500 Fallowfield Rd.

Rexall: 106-900 Greenbank Rd.

Shoppers Drug Mart: 3151 Strandherd Dr.

Walmart Pharmacy: 3651 Strandherd Dr.

Drugstore Pharmacy: 3777 Strandherd Dr.

Cedarview Guardian Pharmacy: 12-4100 Strandherd Dr.

Bells Corners

Rexall: 2144 Robertson Rd.

Stittsville

Shoppers Drug Mart: 1300 Stittsville Main St.

Sittsville Drug Mart (Stittsville Shopping Centre): 1250 Stittsville Main St. Unit 21

Shoppers Drug Mart: 5709 Hazeldean Rd.

Hazeldean Pharmacy: 6150 Hazeldean Rd.

Kanata

Drugstore Pharmacy: 760 Eagleson Rd.

Rexall: 832 March Rd.

Rexall: 300 Eagleson Rd.

Rexall: 4048 Carling Ave.

Kanata Compounding Pharmacy: 150 Katimavik Rd.

Gloucester

Shoppers Drug Mart: 2638 Innes Rd.

Rexall: 144-1980 Ogilvie Rd.

Shoppers Drug Mart: 647 Earl Armstrong Rd.

Loblaw Pharmacy: 671 River Rd.

Bridle Path Pharmacy: 6-4000 Bridle Path Dr.

Loblaw Pharmacy: 1980 Ogilvie Rd.

The Medicine Shoppe: 19-5303 Canotek Rd.

Orléans

Shoppers Drug Mart: 6491 Jeanne d'Arc Blvd.

Loblaw Pharmacy: 1226 Place d'Orléans Dr.

Shoppers Drug Mart: 3940 Innes Rd.

Rexall: 0160-110 Place d'Orléans Dr.

Metro Pharmacy: 4510 Innes Rd.

Vanier

Drugstore Pharmacy: 100 McArthur Ave.

Manotick

Rexall: 1160 Beaverwood Rd.

Richmond

Richmond IDA Pharmacy: 6265 Perth St.

Richmond Village Pharmacy: 6146 Perth St.

Carp

West Carleton Drug Mart: 461 Donald B. Munro Dr.

North Gower

North Gower Pharmacy: 7-2333 Church St.

Navan

Pharmacie Medici Pharmacy: 100-1200 Colonial Rd.

Findlay Creek

Shoppers Drug Mart: 1-4744 Bank St.

LIST OF NEW PHARMACY LOCATIONS OFFERING COVID-19 VACCINES IN EOHU ( Dates to be determined )

Cornwall

Shoppers Drug Mart: 1236 Brookdale Ave., Cornwall

Freshco Pharmacy: 525 Ninth St. E., Cornwall

Rockland

Walmart Pharmacy: 3001 Richelieu St., Rockland

LIST OF NEW PHARMACY LOCATIONS OFFERING COVID-19 VACCINES IN HASTINGS-PRINCE EDWARD ( Dates to be determined )

Belleville

Shoppers Drug Mart: 150 Sidney St., Belleville

Geen's Pharmasave: 305 North Front St., Belleville

Shoppers Drug Mart: 390 North Front St., Belleville

Shoppers Drug Mart: 405 Dundas St. E., Belleville

Rexall Pharma Plus: 173 Dundas St. E., Belleville

Trenton

Walmart Pharmacy: 2nd Dug Hill Rd. RR#4, Trenton

Rexall: 109 Dundas St. E., Trenton

Metro Pharmacy: 53 Quinte St., Trenton

Tweed

Dellar's IDA Drug Store: 249 Victoria St. N., Tweed

Stirling

Stirling Pharmacy: 9D Tuftsville Rd., Stirling

Picton

Drug Store Pharmacy: 13311 Loyalist Pkwy, Cty Rd. 33, Picton

Picton Clinic Pharmacy: 1-389 Main St. E., Picton

Marmora

Nickle's Pharmacy: 26 Forsyth St., Marmora

Frankford

Madill's IDA Pharmacy: 7 Mill St., Frankford

Bancroft

North Hastings Family Pharmacy: 217 Hastings St. N., Bancroft

LIST OF NEW PHARMACY LOCATIONS OFFERING COVID-19 VACCINES IN LEEDS, GRENVILLE & LANARK ( Dates to be determined )

Kemptville

Shoppers Drug Mart: 2727 Cty Rd. 43, Kemptville

Loblaw Pharmacy: 2600 Hwy 43 Unit 1, Kemptville

Walmart Pharmacy: 340 Colonnade Dr., Kemptville

Kemptville Drugmart: 19-20-2600 Hwy 43, Kemptville

Portland

Portland Pharmacy: 2751 Hwy 15, Portland

Brockville

Shoppers Drug Mart: 2399 Parkdale Ave, Brockville

Rexall: 30 Pearl St. W., Brockville

Parkedale Pharmacy: 2235 Parkedale Ave., Brockville

Perth

Perth Downtown Pharmasave: 57 Foster St., Perth

Perth Mews Pharmacy: 095-80 Dufferin St., Perth

Smiths Falls

The Drugstore Pharmacy: 25 Ferrara Dr., Smiths Falls

Shoppers Drug Mart: 54 Beckwith St. N., Smiths Falls

Smiths Falls Family Pharmacy: 2-207 Brockville St., Smiths Falls

Gananoque

Shoppers Drug Mart: 615 King St. E., Gananoque

Carleton Place

Carleton Place IDA Drug Mart: 47 Lansdowne Ave., Carleton Place

Shoppers Drug Mart: 299 Lake Ave. E., Carleton Place

Almonte

Shoppers Drug Mart: 376 Ottawa St., Almonte

Westport

Westport Village Pharmacy: 3 Church St., Westport

Elgin

Elgin Drugs: 14 Main St., Elgin

Prescott

Shoppers Drug Mart: 231 King St. W., Prescott

Merrickville

Merrickville Drug Mart: 112 Wellington St. E, Merrickville

Seeley's Bay

Pharma Well Drugmart: 4-106 Dryhan Way, Seeley's Bay

LIST OF NEW PHARMACY LOCATIONS OFFERING COVID-19 VACCINES IN RENFREW COUNTY ( Dates to be determined )

Arnprior

Shoppers Drug Mart: 55 Elgin St. W., Arnprior

Excellent Care Pharmacy: 386 Daniel St. S., Arnprior

Pembroke

Shoppers Drug Mart: 811 Pembroke St. E., Pembroke

Rexall: 215 Pembroke St. E., Pembroke

Rexall: 1100 Pembroke St. E., Pembroke

Renfrew

Rexall: 339 Raglan St. S., Renfrew

Drug Store Pharmacy: 680 O'Brien Rd., Renfrew

Deep River

Cahoon's Pharmacy: 95 Deep River Rd., Deep River

Petawawa

Shoppers Drug Mart: 25 Civic Centre Rd., Petawawa

Rexall: 1011 Victoria St., Petawawa

Cobden

Conway's Pharmacy: 60 Main St., Cobden

Whitney