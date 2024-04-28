These are the proposed names for Ottawa's two new public schools

The two new public schools opening in the fall in Ottawa could be named Mino Miikan Elementary School and Maplewood Secondary School.

A report for the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board recommends trustees approve the names for the new elementary school in Findlay Creek and secondary school in Stittsville. Trustees will approve the new names on May 7.

Mino Miikan Elementary School

The school naming committee is recommending the school be named the Mino Miikan Elementary School. The committee was composed of 9 community members, an Indigenous Elder, the new principal and the superintendent.

"Mino Miikan translates to 'the good path' in the Algonquin language," staff said. "The committee saw it as a representation of a positive beginning for students, opening many doors for students - a journey towards learning, growth, and community contribution."

The committee reviewed approximately 50 school name submissions made by students, parents, staff and community members. Other proposed names included Pathways Elementary School and Miikan Elementary School. The report notes the area where the school is located in Findlay Creek is known as Pathways.

The Junior Kindergarten to Grade 6 School on Miikana Road is set to open in September, offering both English and French Immersion programs. Staff say the school will open with 457 students.

Maplewood Secondary School

The proposed name for the new secondary school in Stittsville is Maplewood Secondary School.

The new Grades 7 to 12 school on Cope Drive will offer English and French Immersion. The school is scheduled to open with 807 students in Grades 7 to 9, with grades added each year.

A naming committee presented three proposed names for the school: Maplewood Secondary School, Stittsville Secondary School and Maplewood-Stittsville Secondary School. The OCDSB's directive council recommends the new school be called Maplewood Secondary School.

"This name represents the flora and fauna of the local area and is a connection to the changing nature and natural beauty of Canada’s landscapes. Maple trees symbolize endurance, growth, strength, and resilience," the report says.