OTTAWA -- Another grey, rainy day greets us in the nation's capital on Wednesday, with below-freezing temperatures expected a little later in the week.

Environment Canada's forecast for Wednesday, Oct. 7 looks much like many other forecasts these past several days, with an overcast sky and showers.

Expect a fairly soggy morning followed by a grey afternoon with a 60 per cent chance of showers and possibly even a thunderstorm. Wednesday's high is 15°C.

Overnight, the forecast calls for a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 4°C, which is right in line with seasonal norms.

However, Thursday is looking about five degrees cooler than average with a high of just 10°C and a low of -2°C heading into Friday morning. Thursday's forecast is mainly cloudy and includes a 30 per cent chance of showers.

Though Friday starts off below freezing, it's expected to warm up to a seasonal 14°C with a partly sunny sky, so it's not all bad.

The long-term outlook for Saturday includes a forecast high in the low 20s, but with clouds and a chance of showers.