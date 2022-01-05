Mark Coldham of Ottawa is kicking off 2022 by winning the CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery.

The CHEO Foundation announced ticket number 013613, held by Coldham, won the grand prize package worth over $3.1 million in the annual lottery to support CHEO.

The grand prize includes the Minto Dream Home fully furnished by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries, bi-weekly cleaning for one year from ATC Cleaning, $100,000 in cash, a 2021 four-door LTD Hybrid Explorer 4WD from Donnelly Ford Lincoln Ltd., a $5,000 gift card from Farm Boy, moving services from Adam's Moving and legal services from Mann Lawyers.

Meantime, Rosalee Gravelle of Russell, Ont. is the winner of the 50/50 draw jackpot, which climbed to a record $2,867,625. Gravelle wins $1.4 million.

Ticket holders can check their tickets online at www.dreamofalifetime.ca as of 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6. All winners will receive a confirmation letter from MNP LLP within two weeks detailing how to claim their prize.

Money raised through the CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery and the 50/50 draw support pediatric healthcare and research at CHEO, the CHEO Research Institute and Roger Neilson House.