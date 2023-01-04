The NCC's secret weapon to get the Rideau Canal Skateway open

The National Capital Commission is using a slush cannon to help build ice thickness on the Rideau Canal Skateway to get it ready for skaters despite mild temperatures. (NCC/supplied) The National Capital Commission is using a slush cannon to help build ice thickness on the Rideau Canal Skateway to get it ready for skaters despite mild temperatures. (NCC/supplied)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Man charged in students' killings might be headed to Idaho

The man accused in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has left a Pennsylvania jail in the custody of state police, officials said Wednesday morning, which means he could be headed to Idaho to face first-degree murder charges.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina