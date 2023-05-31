The hottest days of 2023 (so far) in the forecast for Ottawa

The stretch of hot, dry weather continues to grip Ottawa, with record-breaking warm temperatures in the forecast over the next three days.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for sunny and hot weather to continue for the final day of May and the start of June.

Today's forecasted high of 32 C will threaten the record for the warmest May 31 in Ottawa history. The current record is 32.8 C, set back in 1944.

The forecast for Thursday calls for a high of 33 C, which would break the record for hottest June 1 in Ottawa history. The current record is 29.6 C, set back in 2011.

Friday's high of 31 C would break the record for hottest June 2 in Ottawa history. The current record for June 2 is 30.4 C, set back in 2014.

Here is a look the forecast for Ottawa.

Sunshine today, with a high of 32 C. With the humidex it will feel like 34 degrees.

Clear tonight. Low 15 C.

Thursday will be sunny, with a high of 33 C. The humidex will make it feel like 35 degrees.

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 31 C.

The outlook for the weekend calls for sunshine and a high of 26 C on Saturday. Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 28 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 22 C and a low of 11 C.