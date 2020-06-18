OTTAWA -- You can put your name or message in lights at the Gladstone Theatre during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the theatre on Gladstone Avenue can't use its marquee to advertise upcoming shows due to the COVID-19 restrictions, it has found a creative way to raise some funds and spread some joy.

For $1 a letter, you can write a personalized message or words of inspiration on the giant sign at The Gladstone. The message will stay up for 24 hours.

According to The Gladstone Theatre, "For $1 a character (maximum 80 characters), we will put your personalized message up on our stylish retro marquee. We will then take a picture of it and send it off to you to share with the world."

Theatre Manager Don Fex tells CTV News Ottawa they have been doing work around the theatre during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"So The Gladstone is usually super, super busy. We're back to back to back shows. We were getting requests to put up special messages on the marquee while we were opened, and we could never do it because the theatre was always constantly booked," said Fex.

"But because we're closed right now we can. So we're allowing people to put private messages up on the marquee."

Fex said they've had messages of congratulations for graduations, birthday celebrations and personalized messages.

"It's been great. I think it gives people something to smile about as they drive by and it's a great way for the theatre to raise a little bit of much needed funds as well."

A message on Tuesday said, "You are worthy. You are valuable. You are wanted and you are loved." Another message last week said "Black Lives Matter."

The marquee is booked into the middle of July, but the theatre is still taking requests.

Email info@thegladstone.ca to order your message now and other information.