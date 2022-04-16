The connection between Renfrew, Ont., the NHL and Ted Lindsay
Those not from Renfrew may not know that the small town an hour west of Ottawa holds great significance in Canada's culture.
Renfrew is known as the birthplace of the NHL.
Recently the local NHA/NHL Birthplace Museum moved from the town's post office into the Ma-Te-Way Centre, where thousands come together over Canada's game.
"Well, it started with the Renfrew Creamery Kings and MJ O'Brien," says Bonnie Hastings, the museum's director.
O'Brien was a wealthy business owner in Renfrew and also owned the Renfrew Creamery Kings, who would go on to become one of the first professional hockey teams in 1909.
In 1909, the Creamery Kings attempted to join the Eastern Canadian Hockey Association, but were turned down along with a handful of other teams. Those teams - which included the Ottawa Senators - would come together to form the National Hockey Association, a league funded by O'Brien.
The teams in the NHA back in 1910/11. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa)
Although the Creamery Kings fell out of the NHA in 1911, the league continued until 1917, where Hastings says the past met what is now present.
"There was an owner from Toronto that was a bit of a problem on the board," Hastings tells CTV News. "So the only way to get rid of him was to create a new association, which they called the National Hockey League in 1917."
Among the history that can me found at the museum, local hockey historian and museum board member Derek Lowe has lent a number of pieces that connect the town to one of the all-time NHL greats, Ted Lindsay.
One of those items includes one of the oldest professional hockey cards ever, once owned by the Lindsay family.
"(Ted) had found it in a scrapbook that his mother had made in 1910/1911 of items from his dad," says Lowe, who mentions that Ted's father Bert Lindsay played goalie for the Creamery Kings at one time.
"Back then the players didn't have names or numbers and the fans couldn't tell the players apart," explains Lowe. "So they gave out this little card and the creatively put the names in it so when you read it down vertically it spelled victory."
The VICTORY hockey card on display at the NHA/NHL Birthplace Museum in Renfrew, Ont. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa)
Claiming the title of the birthplace of the NHL, Renfrew can also lay claim to some of the game's traditions that Canadian kids dream about.
"Ted Lindsey was the captain [in Detroit], and he was the first hockey captain to pick up the Stanley Cup and skate around the ice and, of course, now it's a tradition, everybody does that," says Lowe.
The NHA/NHL birthplace museum is currently open Thursday afternoons and Friday and Saturday. It is located at 1 Ma-Te-Way Park Drive in Renfrew.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Strong argument' to be made what's happening in Ukraine is a genocide, says defence minister
Canada's defence minister Anita Anand says that there's a 'strong argument' to be made that the 'atrocities' in Ukraine occurring at the hands of the Russians amount to genocide.
Five men attacked in drive-by shooting outside Scarborough mosque during Ramadan: police
Toronto police say a group of men who had just finished midnight prayers were “randomly attacked” in a drive-by shooting in Scarborough early Saturday morning.
'A new era': Canadians should brace for steep summer gas prices, analyst warns
Canadians should brace for an expensive summer at the pumps as the price of oil continues to skyrocket, with one analyst warning that a $2 per litre price tag may become a common occurrence in many regions.
12 injured in shooting at South Carolina mall; 3 detained
Ten people were shot and two others injured in a shooting at a shopping mall in South Carolina's capital that authorities do not believe was a random attack.
Ukraine war far from over as Russia renews strikes in Kyiv
Russian forces accelerated scattered attacks on Kyiv, western Ukraine and beyond Saturday in an explosive reminder to Ukrainians and their Western supporters that the whole country remains under threat despite Moscow's pivot toward mounting a new offensive in the east.
'Death is a real possibility,' Canadian says of life in Ukraine defence legion
Igor Volzhanin was on a holiday in Ukraine when Russia began its assault. The 34-year-old former tech entrepreneur says he doesn't have military experience but was determined to join the so-called International Legion of Defense of Ukraine
Experts are predicting a summer of travel chaos. Here's why
Countries on both sides of the Atlantic are seeing a slew of cancelled flights due to lack of crew, long lines at airports thanks to under staffing, and the kind of rates for rental cars that make buying a vehicle look cheap.
Fatigue is starting to put safety at risk, pilots say
Pilots at Southwest Airlines and Delta Air Lines say pilot exhaustion is on the rise, and they're pressing the airlines treat fatigue and the mistakes that result as a safety risk.
Mysterious liver illness seen in kids in U.S., Europe
Health officials in several countries are investigating mysterious cases of severe liver disease in children, and they think it may be related to a kind of virus usually associated with colds.
Atlantic
-
Man killed in shooting on Brunswick Street in Halifax: police
A man was shot and killed in a homicide Saturday morning on Brunswick Street, say Halifax Regional Police.
-
'Sandbag and help your neighbour': N.B. prepares for flood season
New Brunswick's Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) is on high alert this time of year as the risk of flooding increases.
-
New direction in Saint John for Canada’s oldest continuing farmer’s market
The oldest continuing farmer’s market in Canada is preparing for its next chapter, and taking a page from the architects of an iconic Maritime library building.
Toronto
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 1,130, another 23 deaths reported since Thursday
The number of patients in an Ontario hospital with COVID-19 dropped below 1,150 on Saturday as the province reported another 23 deaths due to the disease over the past two days.
-
Toronto police release image of suspect in downtown hit-and-run
Police have released new images of a vehicle and driver wanted in connection with a hit-and-run in downtown Toronto that left a woman critically injured earlier this week.
-
Five men attacked in drive-by shooting outside Scarborough mosque during Ramadan: police
Toronto police say a group of men who had just finished midnight prayers were “randomly attacked” in a drive-by shooting in Scarborough early Saturday morning.
Montreal
-
Thwarted Tennessee kidnapping shows that viral hand signal, popularized in Quebec, is saving lives
A woman in Tennessee flashed the hand sign at a convenience store. The fact that both the woman and the passerby knew it gives the Montreal sisters who popularized the signal hope that it's really becoming widespread.
-
‘Leave or get rid of your dog’: Montreal pet owners say they’re facing eviction
Cameron Mackay-Bee and his dog Jasper have lived in their NDG apartment for the better part of a decade — but their future together is uncertain.
-
More Quebecers are using cannabis now that it's legal: report
New data suggests the legalization and marketing of recreational cannabis have increased the number of users in Quebec.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury will soon be opening the doors to its first Sikh temple
The Sikh community in Sudbury will soon have a space to call home. Sudbury is the third city in the northeast to open a Sikh gurdwara.
-
Downtown North Bay being re-created via Minecraft
From the waterfront, to city hall, and Main Street, all of North Bay’s downtown is being re-created.
-
Third year Sault College students launch auction for soup kitchen fundraiser
A virtual auction hosted by students from the school's Child and Youth Care program will run from April 18-20.
London
-
Family of murdered Sarnia, Ont. man 'shocked' he is gone
The sister of a Sarnia, Ont. man who was murdered this week can’t believe her brother is gone.
-
Deer collision season arrives with a bang in Bruce County
Collisions involving deer are averaging more than one a day, in Southern Bruce County this month.
-
Successful formalwear clothing drive ensures students are ready for grad ceremonies
Trafalgar Public School’s two-weekend formal wear clothing drive was a success.
Winnipeg
-
Portage Diversion to close, Red River Floodway to remain open
The Portage Diversion will be closed Saturday due to declining water levels on the Assiniboine River but the floodway will remain open, according to a release by the province.
-
Ukraine war far from over as Russia renews strikes in Kyiv
Russian forces accelerated scattered attacks on Kyiv, western Ukraine and beyond Saturday in an explosive reminder to Ukrainians and their Western supporters that the whole country remains under threat despite Moscow's pivot toward mounting a new offensive in the east.
-
Winnipeg police arrest Trevis McLeod in downtown area
Trevis Mcleod, who was wanted for the death of his wife and two children, was arrested by Winnipeg police Friday evening.
Kitchener
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 1,130, another 23 deaths reported since Thursday
The number of patients in an Ontario hospital with COVID-19 dropped below 1,150 on Saturday as the province reported another 23 deaths due to the disease over the past two days.
-
Changing interest rates may cause uncertainty in Waterloo Region real estate market
The real estate market in Waterloo Region is finally starting to show signs of cooling down, according to local realtors, but a change in interest rates may change things.
-
Two people stabbed during fight in downtown Guelph: police
Guelph police are investigating a fight downtown they say led to two people getting stabbed and taken to hospital.
Calgary
-
'It's so exciting': Thousands take part in annual Easter egg hunt in Calgary
Calgarians are taking advantage of the weekend’s sunny weather by heading outside for some Easter weekend fun.
-
'Historical artifact': Calgary man buys old transit bus for historic restoration project
A passion that started in junior high has now become reality for a young Calgary man who has a special place in his heart for one of the most essential city services.
-
Embarrassed Flames poised to correct course against Coyotes
A 6-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday was a huge embarrassment for the Calgary Flames.
Saskatoon
-
'It's just devastating': Fire destroys major event centre in Prince Albert
A major fire has destroyed the event centre and gym owned and operated by the Prince Albert Grand Council Friday morning.
-
Sask. Metis people laying ground work for land preservation near Île-à-la-Crosse
A Metis led project has completed the first phase of studies to protect 22,000 square kilometers of boreal forest in Northern Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. researchers help crack mystery 518 million years in the making
A new paper co-authored by University of Saskatchewan researchers shows the creatures responsible for one of the world's oldest and most complete fossil records lived more turbulent lives than previously thought.
Edmonton
-
Teen dies in hospital after assault outside Edmonton high school
A teenager who was attacked outside of McNally High School in Edmonton earlier this month has died.
-
Fire damages units of 2-storey apartment building Saturday
Edmonton fire needed backup to contain a blaze at a two-storey apartment building Saturday morning.
-
Ukraine war far from over as Russia renews strikes in Kyiv
Russian forces accelerated scattered attacks on Kyiv, western Ukraine and beyond Saturday in an explosive reminder to Ukrainians and their Western supporters that the whole country remains under threat despite Moscow's pivot toward mounting a new offensive in the east.
Vancouver
-
Gastown fire victims among hundreds served Easter dinner at Union Gospel Mission
A helping of ham, potatoes and vegetables Saturday was a "huge thing" for Vancouver resident Doug McInnes, who lost everything he owned in Monday’s fire at the Winters Hotel in Gastown.
-
13 B.C. communities set or tied minimum temperature records Friday
Twelve more low temperature records fell across B.C. on Good Friday, and a 13th was tied, as clear skies and cold air seeping in from the north chilled many parts of the province overnight.
-
Surrey RCMP searching for missing mom, 3-year-old daughter
Mounties in Surrey are asking for help finding a missing woman and her three-year-old daughter who were last seen Thursday morning.
Regina
-
Environment Canada warns of more snow for southeast Saskatchewan
Environment Canada has issued a series of alerts Saturday morning for snow heading towards communities spanning from Assiniboia to Estevan.
-
'Strong argument' to be made what's happening in Ukraine is a genocide, says defence minister
Canada's defence minister Anita Anand says that there's a 'strong argument' to be made that the 'atrocities' in Ukraine occurring at the hands of the Russians amount to genocide.
-
'Death is a real possibility,' Canadian says of life in Ukraine defence legion
Igor Volzhanin was on a holiday in Ukraine when Russia began its assault. The 34-year-old former tech entrepreneur says he doesn't have military experience but was determined to join the so-called International Legion of Defense of Ukraine