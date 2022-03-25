Test your bird knowledge against CTV News Ottawa chief anchor Graham Richardson

CTV News Ottawa chief anchor Graham Richardson knows a lot about a lot of things. Birds, however, are not his strength.

Over the years, viewers have enjoyed Graham’s efforts to identify birds in the photos of the day on CTV News at 6. Many of you have emailed us with friendly corrections when he gets it wrong.

Well, now’s your chance to test your bird knowledge against Graham’s. We’ve put together a bird quiz using past photos of the day. Can you identify them all?

Graham will also take the quiz. We’ll share his score online and on CTV News at 6 on Friday, April 1 so you can compare results.

Good luck!