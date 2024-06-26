Tenth annual Jason Blaine Charity Golf Classic in Pembroke, Ont. surpasses $1-million mark
Every summer for the past decade, Canadian country music artist Jason Blaine has made it a priority to return to his hometown of Pembroke, Ont. to play golf.
Wednesday marked the 10th edition of the Jason Blaine Celebrity Charity Golf Classic at the Pembroke Golf Club, officially raising more than $1 million since it began.
"It's my way of staying connected to my roots here in the Ottawa Valley," Blaine told CTV News.
Blaine moved to Nashville, Tennessee 18 years ago to pursue his career in music. He is set to release his 10th career studio album this summer.
"I just want to use music to give back to a hometown that's been cheering me on since the beginning," he said.
The charity golf event has raised funds for more than 40 organizations in the Pembroke and valley area.
"Some 11 years ago he thought about this, and he wanted to host something and try to raise funds to give back to the community," said Rhodina Gardner, a founding committee member with the event and executive director at BGC Renfrew County. "And here we are ten years later."
Blaine hoped the 10th edition would push their fundraising mark passed the $1-million mark.
"To hit that milestone would be huge. We've managed to raise a little over $100,000 each year," Blaine said.
The event raised $200,000, pushing the 10-year total over $1 million raised.
"Our first year with this event we raised $50,000," said Blaine, on stage with his committee. "Today, to have raised $200,000 – it’s just incredible. Thank you to the businesses and individuals involved in this event for making this happen."
The event is also attended by country music artist friends of Blaine, such as Dallas Smith and Aaron Pritchett who perform a private concert along with Blaine.
Many Ottawa- and valley-based artists are also regularly invited, such as River Town Saints, Lemon Cash, and Rainwater Whiskey.
"It's great to see Canadian artists give back to the community, especially when Jason's down in Nashville," said Canadian country artist Dallas Smith.
"For him to be able to come up here and still do that and still care about the town that he grew up in, yeah, that's a big deal."
18-year-old Smiths Falls native Landon Bedor, an up and coming country artist, was also invited to play the event, and skipped his high school graduation to attend.
"I've been dreaming of becoming a country musician since I was nine years old. And I just feel very blessed to be here," said Bedor.
In the evening, Blaine presented Bedor with his high school diploma, and also received the key to the City of Pembroke himself.
"Ten years went by so fast. Can't believe that we're here," said Blaine.
