Temperatures to hit 20 C in Ottawa on Wednesday, cooler this week

    It will be another warmer than usual day in Ottawa on Wednesday.

    Environment Canada says daytime highs will reach 20 C. Temperatures will dip to 8 C this evening. There will be a few showers beginning early this morning and ending near noon.

    The average temperature for this time of year of approximately 7 C.

    It will be mainly cloudy this evening.

    Thursday will be cooler with a high of 11 C and a low of 0 C overnight.

    Friday will be clear with a high of 10 C and low of minus 2 C.

    Saturday will have clear skies. 6 C and a low of 0 C.

    The weekend forecast shows mostly cloudy skies with some showers. Temperatures will be near or slightly above average.

