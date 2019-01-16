

Your Wednesday will begin relatively mild but it won't last long. Today's high of -1C has already been reached and it will get colder throughout the day.

Environment Canada says there is some freezing drizzle and light snow, possibly 2 cm expected early Wednesday morning. Winds will pick up through the morning and gusting up to 50 km/h near noon. The high was reached before 6 o'clock this morning and continues to fall. Expect the temperature to drop down to -13 this afternoon with a wind chill of -22C. It gets even colder. By tonight it will be -25C feeling more like -32 and Environment Canada says there is a risk of frostbite.

The colder weather will remain, Thursday will be mostly sunny and -12C but the wind chill will continue, feeling more like -28C in the morning and feeling more like -15 in the afternoon. A very cold Thursday overnight into Friday as temperatures continue to remain frigid through to the weekend. All this chilly weather is great news for the upcoming Winterlude activities as crews prepare for Ottawa's favourite winter festival!