OTTAWA -- Public washrooms are now open at five popular parks and beaches across Ottawa.

The City of Ottawa has announced the seasonal washrooms at Andrew Haydon Park, Britannia Park, Westboro Beach, Mooney’s Bay Beach and Petrie Island beaches. Water fountains at the five parks and beaches will also be turned on.

In a statement, the city says the washroom facilities will undergo extensive weekly cleaning. The water fountains will be cleaned twice weekly.

The hours of park and beach washroom operations are:

Britannia Park

Monday to Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday to Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Andrew Haydon Park

Daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Westboro Beach

Daily from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mooney’s Bay Beach

Monday to Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday to Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Petrie Island Beaches

Monday to Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday to Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ottawa Public Health advises washroom users to be vigilant in their preventative measures and behaviours, including keeping two metres from people outside your immediate household while standing in line, washing your hands with soap and water, and using a hand sanitizer.