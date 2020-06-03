Advertisement
Ottawa opening public washrooms at five beaches, public parks
People picnic in circles painted on the grass in one section of Mooney's Bay Park in Ottawa, to encourage people to maintain physical distancing, on Sunday, May 31, 2020, in the mist of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA -- Public washrooms are now open at five popular parks and beaches across Ottawa.
The City of Ottawa has announced the seasonal washrooms at Andrew Haydon Park, Britannia Park, Westboro Beach, Mooney’s Bay Beach and Petrie Island beaches. Water fountains at the five parks and beaches will also be turned on.
In a statement, the city says the washroom facilities will undergo extensive weekly cleaning. The water fountains will be cleaned twice weekly.
The hours of park and beach washroom operations are:
Britannia Park
- Monday to Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Friday to Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Andrew Haydon Park
- Daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Westboro Beach
- Daily from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Mooney’s Bay Beach
- Monday to Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Friday to Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Petrie Island Beaches
- Monday to Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Friday to Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Ottawa Public Health advises washroom users to be vigilant in their preventative measures and behaviours, including keeping two metres from people outside your immediate household while standing in line, washing your hands with soap and water, and using a hand sanitizer.