Teenager critically injured in crash on Roger Stevens Drive

Ottawa paramedics say a teenager was critically injured in a crash on Roger Stevens Drive Friday.

Ottawa police said at around 5:30 p.m. that emergency crews responded to the crash between Malakoff and Upper Dwyer Hill roads. That stretch of road was closed for several hours for the investigation.

Roger Stevens Dr is closed between Malakoff Rd and Upper Dwyer Hill Rd due to collision. Please avoid the area. #ottnews — OPS Operations (@DutyInspector) July 14, 2023

Paramedics say a 17-year-old boy suffered multi-system trauma as a result of the two-vehicle crash and he was taken to hospital in critical condition.

He was the only patient paramedics transported.

Police said Saturday morning that the road had reopened.