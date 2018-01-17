

Ottawa's District School Board has identified a teen who was stuck and killed in Bell's Corners last night.

17-year-old Nick Hickey was struck and killed by a car on Seyton Drive at 8:30 p.m. Hickey was a student at the Ottawa Technical Secondary School.

The collision involved a single vehicle. Hickey was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

The Ottawa Police Major Crime Unit continues to investigate and asks witnesses with any information to come forward.

Ottawa Police arrested a man who they say is the driver.

The Ottawa District School Board issued this statement:

I am very sorry to share with you a fatal accident occurred last night involving a student in our school community. On behalf of the students and staff at Ottawa Technical Secondary School, I have extended our deepest condolences to the family of Grade 12 student Nick Hickey.

An accident like this is difficult to understand and it is natural for us to feel confusing emotions as we struggle to make sense of this tragedy. This is a time for compassion and caring, and a time to appreciate each other.

I wanted to make you aware that today at the school, there was a resource team in place to help students and staff deal with this news and the many emotions everyone is feeling.

As a community, we will continue to work together to support one another. I appreciate your ongoing support.

-- Principal, Jennifer Tremblay