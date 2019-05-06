

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The search will resume today for a missing 17-year-old girl in the Petawawa River.

The OPP says it received information just after 4 p.m. Sunday that the teen fell into the water in the area of the old CP rail bridge in Petawawa.

A helicopter from the OPP’s Aviation Services Unit assisted the OPP’s Emergency Response Team, Military Police and the Ptetawawa Fire Department in the search for the woman.

The OPP says investigators are trying to determine how and why the woman entered the water.

The Petawawa River is experiencing record-high water flows this spring.