Teen facing firearms charges after traffic stop in Ottawa
A 17-year-old is facing firearms charges after police officers seized a loaded handgun during a traffic stop in Ottawa's south end.
Ottawa police patrol officers conducted a traffic stop on Walkely Road just after 11 p.m. Thursday.
Police say as the officer was conducting the traffic stop, he smelled cannabis and searched the vehicle.
Officers seized Canadian cash, controlled substances and a digital scale.
During the search of the vehicle, the passenger fled the scene on foot.
Police say when officers eventually caught up to and arrested the suspect, they found a loaded handgun with extra ammunition.
The 17-year-old passenger is facing drug and gun charges.
The driver, a 20-year-old from Ottawa, is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance.
