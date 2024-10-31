Suspect in attempted lottery ticket robbery in Lowertown sought by police

The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved in an attempt to steal lottery tickets from a store in the Lowertown neighbourhood last week.

Police say the suspect entered a store in the 300 block of Rideau Street on Oct. 22 shortly after 11 a.m. and asked the clerk for lottery tickets. He then attempted to steal the tickets when the clerk showed the tray. When he could not steal the tickets, he allegedly struck the clerk, then ran away.

That was when police were called.

The suspect is described as a white man, between the ages of 20 and 25, and five-foot-eight. At the time, he was seen wearing black tuque with orange writing, green sweater and orange pattern, light blue jeans, carrying some sort of greenish towel with many “peace” symbols on it.

Anyone with information about this individual is asked to call police at 613-236-1222, extension 5116, or to leave a tip anonymously at Crimestoppers.ca.