OTTAWA -- If you like your weather sunny and a little brisk, this is the weekend for you.

A frost advisory remained in effect Friday morning, with patchy frost through much of the region. Frost is expected again Friday night, with temperatures dropping just below freezing.

But other than the cold nights, the weekend is shaping up to be sunny and gradually warmer.

Friday will be sunny with a high of 13 C, Saturday will be sunny with a high of 14 C, and Sunday will be sunny with a high of 15 C.

The sun is expected to stick around next week, along with slightly warmer temperatures. Monday will be 16 C, and Tuesday will have a high of 20 C.