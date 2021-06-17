Advertisement
Sunny weather ahead for Ottawa
Pedestrians near the Rideau Canal on Sunday, May 9. 2021.
OTTAWA -- Expect a seasonably warm and sunny day in Ottawa. with showers on the horizon to start the weekend.
Environment Canada is calling for a high of 25 C and sunny conditions on Thursday. The UV index will be 8 or 'very high,' so make sure to use sunscreen if you're outside.
The low will drop to 15 C overnight. On Friday, there will be a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon.
The high will be 27 C with the humidex making it feel more like 31.
There will be a 70 per cent chance of showers overnight into Saturday, which will also see some showers. The high will be 25 C.
The rest of the weekend should be rain-free. Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 28 C.